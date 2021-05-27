In April, banks issued 175 thousand mortgage loans, which is 3% more than in March. Compared to April 2020, when the first coronavirus restrictions were introduced in Russia, the number of issues increased by 89%. This is evidenced by the data United Credit Bureau (OKB), unveiled on Thursday 27 May.

The bureau analyzed data from 30 regions leading in terms of the number of mortgages issued.

The largest increase in issue in April compared to March occurred in the Krasnodar Territory – + 10%, in Ugra and the Voronezh Region – 9% each, the Leningrad Region – + 8%, and the Moscow Region – + 7%. The reduction in disbursements occurred in the Orenburg region – by 5%, in Tatarstan – by 3%, in the Primorsky and Altai territories – by 2% each, in Chuvashia – by 1%.

Artur Aleksandrovich, general director of the OKB, said that now borrowers are trying to buy real estate faster, fearing an increase in interest rates on mortgage loans. When buying a new building in most regions, they need to have time to conclude an agreement before July 1, the program of preferential mortgages at 6.5% ends. He stressed that these factors influenced the strong growth in mortgage lending in the past month.

The day before, the World Bank published a report that spoke about the risks of overheating of the mortgage market in Russia. It was pointed out that the affordability of real estate may decrease due to the growing gap between declining incomes of the population and rising housing prices.

Georgy Ostapkovich, director of the Center for Market Research at the Higher School of Economics, told Izvestia that mortgage lending in Russia is not yet a risk for the banking system. However, problems may arise if this continues for another year or two.

The mortgage rate subsidy program in Russia has been in effect since April 2020. It was supposed to be completed in November, but it was extended until July 1, 2021. Under the program, the mortgage rate for the purchase of housing in new buildings is no more than 6.5%, and the minimum down payment is 15%.