Roscongress: US national debt grows by a trillion dollars every 100 days

The US national debt is growing by one trillion dollars every hundred days. The growth rates are disclosed in the Roscongress report, excerpts from which are given by RIA News.

“As the debt increases, so do the costs of servicing it. In the last quarter of 2023, quarterly interest costs on debt exceeded $1 trillion. According to the Congressional Budget Office, debt servicing costs exceeded defense spending for the first time this year,” the report says.

It is noted that in the near future the volume of American bond placements will grow. This trend will continue at least until the US presidential elections, which are scheduled for November 5, 2024.

In addition, global central banks are reducing the purchase of American debt securities or abandoning them altogether. It is emphasized that against the backdrop of sanctions imposed against Russia, more and more countries are thinking about investing in gold.

Previously, the US Congress predicted that over ten years the US national debt would grow to $50.7 trillion. Experts attribute this dynamics to the emergency measures taken in connection with the coronavirus pandemic and the 2017 tax break, which reduced the corporate income tax rate from 35 to 21 percent.