RIA: the market for building materials and repair goods in the Russian Federation will grow by 40%

The market for building materials and repair products in Russia will grow by 40 percent in 2023. This is reported by RIA News with reference to experts.

It is noted that since February 2022, the market has been able to retain the main players, avoid shortages of goods and achieve an increase in demand for them, even with prices rising by up to 70 percent for some items.

According to the insurance broker Remind, there are currently 14 main participants in the DIY market in the Russian Federation, whose total turnover in 2022 amounted to 1 trillion rubles, with a total market turnover of 1. 07 trillion rubles.

As Boris Sidorov, deputy general director of the Kashirsky Dvor company, noted, now there are no problems with the assortment and availability of goods after the period of uncertainty in March-May 2022, the situation has improved. Sidorov clarified that only a very small number of product groups left the market, but most companies substituted imports.