In the village of Sotnikovo, Republic of Buryatia, passers-by found the body of a newborn boy on the bank of the Selenga River, informs regional Investigative Committee.

The corpse was found in the afternoon of May 9. The caught body with the cut off umbilical cord was gnawed by fish and birds. Investigators clarify that the baby was full-term by the mother.

As part of a forensic medical examination, the causes and prescription of the death of the infant are determined. Taking into account the estimated date of birth of the boy, information about women in labor living in the area is checked. The investigative department opened a criminal case under the article on the murder of a minor.

In March, in St. Petersburg, in the attic of a residential building, they found the body of a baby in a package. It was established that he died after childbirth from a birth injury.