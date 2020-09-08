In one of many supermarkets within the metropolis of Ulyanovsk, a girl took a knife from her bag and attacked one of many saleswomen. On the identical time, in response to eyewitnesses, throughout an unmotivated assault, she shouted: “I hate ladies!” The saleswoman was saved by the intervention of a retailer worker and one of many clients.

The attacker managed to flee the crime scene. She was later detained at her house. It turned out that that is the winner of the wonder contest “Miss Ulyanovsk-2005” and the ex-wife of a well known businessman within the metropolis, Vadim Dolganovsky, 32-year-old Natalya, nee Trofimova. That is reported by the version 73online.ru… Natalia and Vadim have been married for six years. One of many potential causes for the divorce could possibly be Natalia’s incapability to have kids. This additionally affected her psychological well being.

This isn’t the primary time that inappropriate conduct has been observed behind her. In 2013, Natalya, throughout a battle in a retailer during which she labored and whose proprietor was at the moment her ex-husband, lower her colleague’s face with a knife. A prison case was opened towards Trofimova. Then she attacked the investigator who was in control of her case. Natalia was recognized with schizophrenia and despatched to obligatory therapy. In January of this yr, she was launched from a psychiatric hospital with intensive supervision. She lived alone.

The injured 36-year-old grocery store worker was hospitalized within the intensive care unit. She obtained a minimum of seven stab wounds. Most fell on the face and fingers, one within the backbone, one within the head, the cervical artery was broken. Her life is out of hazard. Natalya didn’t know her sufferer.

Natalia

