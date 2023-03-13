Izvestia: Russia will increase the fine for the sale of medicines without a prescription to 200 thousand rubles

On March 14, the State Duma plans to adopt in the first reading a bill by senators and deputies from the United Russia faction, which involves increasing fines for selling medicines without prescriptions. About it write “News”.

According to the publication, for pharmaceutical workers and officials, fines will range from 10,000 to 20,000 rubles (or disqualification for a period of six months to one year). For individual entrepreneurs – from 50 thousand to 100 thousand rubles, and for legal entities – from 150 thousand to 200 thousand rubles.

It is noted that since 2010 in Russia there has been an increase of more than 2.5 times in the number of people with dependence on drugs with a psychoactive effect.

Previously, tobacco manufacturers proposed tougher penalties for marketplaces for illegal sales of cigarettes and nicotine-containing products such as vapes and electronic cigarettes.