Alexander Dobralsky took to the streets to protest the arrest last month of Russia’s most prominent opposition leader. But I also had other complaints.

“It’s like someone stepping on your toe and saying, ‘Be patient with this for a while,'” Dobralsky, a lawyer, said of the country’s economic troubles. “How can you wait for it to end?”

Opinion polls have been tracking a change in the national mood for a few years: it moves away from what was called the “Crimean consensus “ broad support for the president Vladimir Putin for the annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula.

Now people focus on their disappointment at falling wages and pensions.

In Russia, the competition between the effect of Putin’s assertive foreign policy and anger over the declining economy It is known as the battle between television and the refrigerator: Do Russians pay attention to the patriotic news on television or do they notice their empty refrigerators?

“Gathering around the flag is no longer an antidote to protest,” Ekaterina Schulmann, an associate member of the UK research institute’s Russia and Eurasia program, said in a telephone interview. Chatham House.

Schulmann cited focus group studies indicating that Russians shown economic statistics on declining wages or the exchange rate of the ruble against the dollar were more likely to express support for a foreign policy. prudent than Russians who were not shown the economic data first.

A number of factors eroded the consensus on Crimea. The year Putin annexed Crimea, 2014, his approval ratings at home soared even as European countries, the United States and others responded with sanctions that threatened Russia’s economy.

The confrontational foreign policy was initially very popular, while the economic pain took years to reach politics.

But financial stagnation caused by sanctions, the decline in foreign investment amid tensions with the West and low oil prices have forced the Kremlin to impose unpopular policies, such as the increase in retirement age to shore up government pension funds.

Average wages of Russians, adjusted for inflation, have declined since the Ukraine crisis. Now they are a 10% lower than seven years ago.

This is affecting support for the Putin government. A number of opposition groups have taken to the streets, from communists to right-wing nationalists.

“If you don’t have a place in the system, you have no chance” of finding work, Dobralsky said.

And, according to political analysts, it is not a coincidence that the protests have seeped from the wealthy cities of Moscow and St. Petersburg to Russia’s most remote provinces, which are feeling the economic pain in a big way. More accute.

Protests have been recorded in more than 100 cities and towns, from Vladivostok on the Pacific Ocean to Kaliningrad, Russia’s westernmost city. These remote towns and villages were formerly considered spotlights of support to Putin.

But after a protest movement that Alexei Navalny led in 2011 and 2012 in Moscow, the government invested money in popular urban renewal projects that quelled political opposition, such as repairing parks and resurfacing.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin mistook its own image of the country as a fortress besieged by an invading West by hosting and promoting the 2018 World Cup, exposing the Russians to tens of thousands of friendly foreign soccer fans.

In Dobralsky’s hometown of Kaliningrad, a Russian enclave between Poland and Lithuania, state propaganda warning of foreign danger was always difficult to install.

“They say, ‘The Americans are building a military base in Poland,'” Dmitry Feldman, a graphic designer working in Kaliningrad, said on the television news. “But we know the Poles. If you ask a normal guy in Poland: ‘Do you want to conquer Siberia?’, They don’t know what you’re talking about.”

There is no doubt that extraordinary circumstances, unrelated to Russia’s long economic decline, triggered the protests.

The protesters said they were outraged for the arrest of Navalny after he returned to Russia after receiving treatment in Germany for a poisoning with a nerve agent, and for the subsequent publication by Navalny of a video in which he accused Putin of corruption and building an opulent palace .

Navalny blamed the Kremlin for the attack, in which he said officers placed a near-lethal dose of nerve poison in his underwear.

“I would see it the other way around,” said political scientist Schulmann. “When political factors change, the economy also becomes important. People say, ‘Yes, this happened, and groceries are more expensive too.’

