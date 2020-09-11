Russian propagandist Margarita Simonyan stated that Russian media persons are testing on themselves a vaccine in opposition to COVID-19.

In his Twitter she wrote that she was additionally vaccinated: “We’re a complete group of volunteer media professionals who started testing on themselves. The second day the flight is regular. “

As “FACTS” beforehand reported, in this system of Simonyan’s husband Tigran Keosaryan, Russian actress Yekaterina Shmakova performed the position of a protester in Belarus, complaining in regards to the low cost for participation within the rallies and claiming that she went out into the road to get acquainted with an OMON officer.

Photograph by Dimitri Houtteman from Pixabay.

