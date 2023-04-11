Polyansky called the UN Security Council unrepresentative, since 8 countries represent the Western camp

First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyansky called the current composition of the organization’s Security Council (SC) unrepresentative, since more than half of the countries represent the Western camp. His words lead “News”.

“Everyone understands that the current composition of the Security Council is very strange, it is unrepresentative. There are about eight countries in the current composition – this is the western camp. That is, this is more than half of the members of the Security Council, and if you look at the map, we will see that Western countries do not have such weight in world affairs and the economy,” the diplomat said.

According to him, this is an anachronism, but Western countries do not share this point of view. Polyansky noted that several proposals were put forward to change the Security Council, in particular, a number of countries call for doubling the number of states that are its members. Moscow, in turn, believes that there should be a little more than 20 member countries, he added.

However, according to the diplomat, in this case, one of the main bodies runs the risk of “turning into a continuous talking shop.” “As for the veto, it is not so much a right as a huge responsibility, including a privilege. Without the right of veto, I do not see the UN and its future,” he concluded.

Earlier, Polyansky said that moving the UN headquarters from New York is possible, but this would require a two-thirds vote in the General Assembly. At the same time, he clarified that small and developing countries, which are the majority, are unlikely to take such a step.