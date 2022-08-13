The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia plans to replace the co-pilot of the aircraft with a virtual one

The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia plans to create an intelligent “virtual co-pilot” for aircraft by 2024. About it informs Telegram channel “Air traffic controller” with a link to the documents, published on the public procurement portal.

The cost of the tender is 2.9 billion rubles. It is believed that the transition to one pilot in aircraft will become possible in the 2030s, which, according to the ministry, will reduce the cost of operating an aircraft (AC).

“Achieving the goal of the Digital Transformation Strategy and meeting modern requirements for advanced aircraft require the search for fundamentally new, innovative and intelligent approaches and technologies in the development of software and architectural solutions for the onboard equipment complex (OBE) of the aircraft,” the document says.

