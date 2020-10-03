In Russia, the owner of the well-known Pink Rabbit sex shop network reported the loss of a huge customer database. This was announced by a source in law enforcement agencies. The businessman fears that the real names of the buyers will be published on the Internet. Previously a leak of personal data of clients of a large clinic was discovered in Dnipro…

“From the owner of the shops“ Pink Rabbit ”, citizen Lapin (Maximiliana Lapin. – Auth.), a statement was made to the police of the Primorsky district of St. Petersburg about the loss of the customer database. There are no other details. Interior Ministry employees understand the case “, – said the source, writes “TVNZ“.

The owner of the sex shops has not yet publicly commented on the loss of the database.

As “FACTS” wrote, recently in Ukraine, a massive leak into the network of closed personal data on military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was discovered… So, in the Telegram messenger, a chat bot was identified that managed to collect information about 6907 military personnel.



