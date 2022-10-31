In Russia, the autumn conscription for military service postponed to November 1 has begun

In Russia, on November 1, the autumn conscription for urgent military service began. The corresponding decree was previously signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, document published on the official portal of legal information.

“To carry out from November 1 to December 31, 2022, the conscription for military service of citizens aged 18 to 27 years who are not in the reserve and are subject (…) to conscription for military service, in the amount of 120,000 people,” the order says .

The traditional date for the start of the autumn conscription in Russia is October 1, but this year it was postponed for a month. As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified, the military registration and enlistment offices were overloaded due to partial mobilization, so the start of conscripts was moved to November 1. “This decision will make it possible to separate the flows of mobilized and conscripts,” he said.

According to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the conscripts who are currently serving will go home after demobilization. He added that the new conscripts will not serve in the zone of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine (NVO).