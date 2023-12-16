Lawyer Gusyatnikov: most Russians will not have to pay tax on deposits

Most Russians will not have to pay tax on profits on deposits for 2023, since their income will not exceed the non-taxable amount. This was stated by Petr Gusyatnikov, senior managing partner of the law firm PG Partners, transmits Prime agency.

The deposit tax law came into force on January 1, 2021, but given economic events, a moratorium was declared until 2023. The tax, the lawyer clarified, is calculated based on the maximum key rate for the calendar year. “In accordance with this, the amount that is tax-free and the amount that is subject to payment will be determined,” Gusyatnikov explained.

Non-taxable interest income is calculated as follows: one million rubles is multiplied by the maximum value of the key rate in the current year. In 2023, it was 16 percent; accordingly, there is no need to pay tax on income from treasures up to 160 thousand rubles.

“Taking into account that in 2023 the rate changed several times, and at the beginning of the year it was generally 7.5 percent, and many made long-term deposits under such conditions, by the end of the year the income from deposits will exceed the non-taxable limit for a very small number of citizens.” “, the lawyer explained.

Previously, the Accounts Chamber (CA) did not support the bill to exempt Russians from tax on income on deposits. The joint venture believes that extending the moratorium on the payment of such a tax could lead to an increase in the federal budget deficit.