In Russia, the activities of bloggers, Internet coaches and infogypsies are regulated by law. As Izvestia found out, such amendments are being prepared by a working group created in the State Duma (GD). In addition, two meetings on this topic have already been held in the Federation Council.

First of all, it is necessary to introduce a normative definition of such activities, says the letter from the head of the “Public Consumer Initiative” Oleg Pavlov to the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, which Izvestia reviewed.

Social activists insist that before concluding a contract, authors of various online programs will be required to disclose information such as details and contact information. Also, information businessmen must provide comprehensive and reliable information about their activities, the feasibility of achieving the goals stated in the course, and refrain from making unreasonable guarantees.

“It is also advisable to provide for a procedure for concluding, executing and terminating contracts, as well as resolving disputes, ensuring legal protection for consumers,” the OPI suggests.

An Izvestia source close to the Council for the Development of the Digital Economy under the Federation Council noted that today the information business is in a gray regulatory zone. Therefore, the number of abuses and violations of consumer rights is steadily growing.

“The need to formulate additional legislative requirements for this activity is recognized, among other things, by many conscientious representatives of the industry. This will improve the quality of services and ensure consumer confidence,” the source said.

TelecomDaily CEO Denis Kuskov considers measures to regulate the information business justified: they should have been introduced several years ago. According to some estimates, the turnover of this market in the Russian Federation exceeds 100 billion rubles per year, he noted. Obviously, the new norms will make the area of ​​such services more transparent and secure, the expert believes.

A positive point, for example, is the conclusion of contracts with clients – this eliminates situations in which a person is asked to “gild his pen”, but at the same time they do not guarantee not only the result, but also the execution of services, he noted. Disclosure of information is also an important innovation: the buyer of services will know that he is dealing with a specific organization that has certain achievements and reputation, the expert said.

Blog and sphere: infogypsies and coaches will be introduced into the legal field