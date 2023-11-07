Utair secured the arrest of the accounts of the Armenian Aquila Technics for non-delivery of engines

The Arbitration Court of the Tyumen Region has frozen the accounts of the Armenian aircraft maintenance company Aquila Technics LLC following a claim by the Russian carrier Utair. This is evidenced by data posted in the court file.

The consideration of the claim for the recovery of 176 million rubles is scheduled for April 2, 2024. The airline appealed to the Russian court in early October this year.

The story began with a contract that Utair and Aquila Technics signed in May 2022. The Armenian company was supposed to supply engines to the Tyumen airport, but did not fulfill the obligation within the specified period and did not return the money.

The base for Aquila Technics is Yerevan Zvartnots Airport. The company’s services are used by such carriers as Air Armenia, Air Arabia, FlyDubai, Aegean, Qatar Airways.

The Russian airline needed to look for engines from a third party due to the sanctions that the world’s main manufacturers of civil aircraft imposed on the Russian aviation industry almost immediately after the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine. In connection with such measures, the supply of parts and consumables, if they are not produced within Russia, has become available only under the parallel import scheme.

The lack of new engines and their repair have become one of the key problems that the domestic aviation industry cannot solve on its own. Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov explained that aircraft from foreign manufacturers will begin to fail en masse in 2025.