Representatives of territorial defense in Belgorod region stated that they did not receive money

Representatives of the territorial defense of one of the villages of the Belgorod region complained that they had not received money for several months of work. About this reported “Passions” website.

It is specified that people with non-military professions voluntarily join the territorial defense. They help evacuate residents every day, bring them food and neutralize drones. For this they should be paid 150 rubles per hour, but there are no payments for April, July and August.

“We did not sign a contract. We wrote an agreement that we decided to protect our settlement as a territorial defense. However, the head of the settlement began to put spokes in our wheels and not sign the papers. Although he was with us in the territorial defense as a machine gunner, a sniper, and asked to be anything. But then we fired him for this,” said the representative of the territorial defense.

He added that the head of the settlement does not pay the territorial defense from his own pocket; the state pays them.

In August, Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded that the issue of financing territorial defense in regions bordering Ukraine be resolved immediately. Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that two regiments, comprising about 6,000 people, had been formed in the region and were currently carrying out their tasks absolutely free of charge.