A tank competes in the tank biathlon competition at the 6th International Army Games 2020, in a military park near Moscow, August 23, 2020 (KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

Russia made an exception when it closed its borders to host the Military Olympics from August 23 to September 5. Due to the sanitary conditions linked to the fight against Covid-19, the foreign delegations present are mainly those from countries which cultivate close links with Russia, which does not prevent the spectacle from being there. We thus find military formations from Belarus, China, Uzbekistan, Iran and even Serbia.

During these Olympics, we can measure ourselves as well in the marksmanship as in the quality of the combat rations. The meeting is also obviously a great opportunity for the Russian military power to heal its relations. In his video message on the day of the opening of the competitions, Vladimir Putin made it clear that the event was primarily used to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the participating nations. The Russian president added that it was for them, Russia included, to develop the exchange of experiences on this occasion.

In terms of competitions, the most spectacular event is of course tank biathlon. The tanks, in the colors of the competing countries, are launched at full speed on specially equipped tank tracks, including crossings of artificial rivers, before firing on targets with cannon and machine gun, in mobility or with stop. With the key to victory, it cannot be invented, for a Russian tank crew.

There are also trials for military navies. This part of the competition is called the Sea Cup. It takes place on the coasts of Azerbaijan, by the Caspian Sea. The competition between national selections consists in competing in skill in artillery fire. It involves hitting dummy targets at sea, but also in the air from a warship. Rescue and survival tests on board the boats are also on the program.

These military Olympiads are also coupled with an international exhibition of military technologies. The Russians say it is the world’s largest exhibition of military equipment. A total of 700 pieces would be exhibited. You can find everything from state-of-the-art assault rifles to both boat and armored amphibious vehicles with retractable wheels. Vladimir Poutine, in his inaugural speech, left for the blow the purely sporting framework by calling for this military forum to come to fill the books of Russian orders.

This is surely the most important medal for Russia, which in 2019 was second in the world arms export market. Sergei Choïgou, the Russian Minister of Defense, did not hesitate to point out in front of an audience of a hundred foreign representatives, that certain new models could soon be tested in Syria.