At the station in Ryazan, SVO fighters were herded into carriages before the train arrived

In Ryazan, participants in a special military operation (SVO) were herded into the carriages of an evacuation train before the arrival of a passenger train. This was done because the fighters “spoilt the view,” claims a soldier whose story is quoted Telegram-channel “HILER | HEALER.”

The serviceman noted that he and the other soldiers on the medical train were not offended by what had happened. “Well, it’s all nonsense, we all understand everything,” he said.

At the same time, in Tambov, the SVO participants were met with applause, the soldier continued. “It was very nice,” he added and thanked the townspeople and volunteers who met him on the platform.

Earlier in Perm, a passenger train was delayed for 40 minutes due to a mass brawl involving special operation fighters. The published photographs show a mass gathering of people at the railway station, including law enforcement officers. The instigators of the brawl were removed from the train.