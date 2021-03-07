The Russian government has simplified the rules for channeling maternity capital funds to improve housing conditions, reports RIA News…

In cases where these funds are directed to the costs of building or renovating a house, it will no longer be necessary to provide information from the certificate of completed construction work to the FIU.

For this, an extract from Rosreestr that the land plot and the house on it are owned by the family will be sufficient.

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Labor wants to direct the unused funds of the mother capital to the formation of a funded pension.

We are talking about cases when a woman decided to send funds to the funded part of her pension, and then withdrew them in order to use it in other directions, but did not use the maternity capital.

Starting this year, the size of maternity capital in the Russian Federation is 483,882 rubles. for the first child and 639,432 rubles. – on the second.