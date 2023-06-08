AvtoVAZ presented a new car model Lada Vesta Aura in Sochi

The Russian AvtoVAZ plant demonstrated a new model of the Lada Aura car based on the Lada Vesta sedan at the Eurasia is Our Home exhibition in Sochi, reports RIA News. The company expects that the new model will be in demand in budgetary organizations, institutions, as well as among officials at the regional level. The price of the car will be 25 thousand dollars (about two million rubles).

“The novelty of this forum is the Lada Vesta Aura car, an extended version that can be used for our state order, for officials,” said Maxim Sokolov, president of the company.

Related materials:

The press service of AvtoVAZ noted that the new car features a 25 cm larger interior for passengers in the back seat. The salon is made in natural leather of domestic production. The model was created on the basis of Lada Vesta. The car is equipped with a 1.8 liter engine with 122 horsepower and an automatic transmission.

The plant also announced sales of other new generation Lada Vesta modifications. It is expected that from June 9, Russians will be able to buy cars in four body types – sedan, Cross sedan, SW and SW Cross. The cost of a sedan in the Comfort configuration will be 1,239,900 rubles. This model has a 90 horsepower engine. The initial price for sedans in the same configuration, but with a more powerful engine (106 horsepower) will be 1,338,900 rubles.