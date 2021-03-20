The electronic passport, which is being prepared for implementation in Russia in December 2021, will look like a plastic card with the data of the owner of the document printed on it. A sample of such an identity card was shown on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1”, reports Telegram-channel “Pool N3”.

The frame shows that, unlike a regular passport, in an electronic document the name, surname, patronymic, date and place of birth, as well as the signature and date of issue of the document will be placed on one page. In this case, the validity of the passport is also indicated on the card.

The day before, it was reported that electronic identity cards will begin to be introduced as early as December 1, 2021. However, only residents of Moscow will be able to issue it on the indicated dates. Russians registered in other regions will receive such an opportunity no later than July 1, 2023.

In addition to the specified data, the card will also be equipped with a chip and biometric data recording of its owner, including an image of his face and “papillary patterns of two fingers”.

It is assumed that the replacement of paper passports with electronic ones will occur by 2024 and will be carried out in stages. According to former Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, old passports will also be valid to make the transition “comfortable and painless” for Russians. The authorities do not plan to conduct a special campaign to replace paper passports with electronic ones. So, if a person has already reached the age of 45 and received a passport, he will be able to use the document further.