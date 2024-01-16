In Russia, salaries of specialists without experience increased by 47 percent

At the beginning of 2024, in Russia the salaries offered by employers to candidates without work experience increased sharply. This is stated in a study by analysts of the employee selection service Avito Rabota (available to Lenta.ru).

In January, the average offered pay for such specialists increased by 47 percent compared to the same period last year. If in 2023 companies were willing to pay inexperienced employees an average of 56,019 rubles per month, now this amount has increased to 82,109 rubles. The average salary was calculated by experts taking into account all types of employment.

Development Director of Avito Rabota Dmitry Puchkov notes the growing trend of expanding the boundaries of hiring among employers – in early January, the demand for candidates without work experience jumped 3.4 times compared to last year. With this approach, he said, companies aim to meet high talent needs by training new employees internally.

Over the course of the year, the most noticeable increase in demand for workers without experience was in such professions as order picker (3.9 times), storekeeper (3.2 times), customer service manager (3.1 times), waiter (3. 1 time) and cook (3 times). In addition, companies are actively looking for loaders (2.9 times more often) and dishwashers (2.5 times more often).

Previously, the highest paid professions at the beginning of the year in Russia were named. The rating was topped by a truck driver. Demand for professionals in this industry increased by 19 percent compared to January 2023, and average salary offers increased by 23 percent, reaching 137,939 rubles. In second place is a driller with an increase in the number of vacancies by 85 percent and an average offered salary of 128,638 rubles.