Izvestia: in Russia a bouquet of flowers rose by 14% by September 1

A bouquet of flowers by September 1 this year will cost parents an average of 2340 rubles. About it write Izvestia with reference to the OFD Platform experts.

It is specified that the average check for flowers at the end of August this year increased by 14 percent year on year. Russians will spend more on buying flowers online — about 2,910 rubles (+18 percent yoy).

According to the press service of the Ozon marketplace, the demand for flowers over the last two weeks of August increased by 2.5 times compared to the same period last year. Most often, Russians buy roses, gerberas and chrysanthemums.

Earlier, Roskachestvo gave advice on preparing children for school. Parents were advised to buy stationery and school clothes for children from trusted manufacturers in order to purchase quality goods.