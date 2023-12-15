A warehouse roof collapsed due to snow in the Moscow region

In Lyubertsy near Moscow, the roof of a building materials warehouse collapsed under the weight of snow, reports RIA News.

The incident happened in a building on Transportnaya Street. The emergency services said that at the warehouse “a roof collapse occurred over an area of ​​2.4 thousand square meters,” and it collapsed over the entire area. No casualties were reported.

In addition, the roof of an industrial building on an area of ​​eight thousand square meters in the Tula region collapsed under the weight of snow.

Due to the arrival of cyclone Vanya in Moscow, the height of snowdrifts in the capital by the morning of December 15 at the Moscow State University weather station was 49 centimeters, compared with the norm for that day of 15 centimeters. Thus, the record of 1919 was broken – then the snow cover grew to 32 centimeters.

Earlier, the leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, Evgeniy Tishkovets, predicted that from the evening of Thursday, December 14, to Friday, December 15, about 30 percent of the monthly precipitation norm would fall in the capital – 17.4 millimeters.