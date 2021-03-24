Last year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian service sector experienced the largest drop in history, but two areas were in positive territory. The leader in terms of income growth was funeral services, up 3.8 percent. This is stated in the February issue of “Monitoring the Economic Situation” from the Gaidar Institute and RANEPA.

They were followed by postal and courier services, which grew by 3.6 percent. Utilities (minus 4 percent), housing (minus 4.8 percent), and telecommunications (minus 5 percent) also felt good.

But the volume of paid services for cultural organizations collapsed by 53 percent, services in tourism – by 52 percent, in transport – by 39.1 percent, in hotels – by 35.1 percent, physical culture and sports services – by 32.6 percent.

The leadership of funeral services can be explained by the high mortality rate recorded by Rosstat. According to the ministry, last year it grew by 18 percent, reaching a record in 2005 – 2.124 million people. Growth rates have been at a record high since 1947. In December, according to the growth of mortality in the country, the maximum level since 1933 was recorded. Natural population decline in 2020 amounted to 688.7 thousand people, two times more than a year earlier.

In December last year, Anton Zharkov, a member of the State Duma Committee on Transport and Construction, introduced a bill that should reduce the cost of providing funeral services for the population. He believes that increased government control will lead to increased competition, and it will help reduce the cost of the funeral.