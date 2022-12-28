Deputy Aksakov said that the Russian crypto exchange may appear in 2023

The bill on cross-border payments in cryptocurrencies can start working from the second quarter of 2023, said “Izvestia” Anatoly Aksakov, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on the Financial Market.

According to the deputy, the initiative will allow companies to pay with digital currencies, for example, for parallel imports.

In his opinion, the circulation of digital currencies should pass through the domestic infrastructure, so the Russian crypto exchange may also appear as early as April-June 2023. At the same time, access to it may appear not only for companies, but also for individuals.

At the same time, the chairman of the State Duma Committee emphasized that as soon as transactions with the crypt are legalized, they will try to limit their conduct with sanctions. At the same time, the digital market is designed in such a way that it is impossible to seriously influence such transactions.

Earlier, Aksakov said that a bill on cross-border payments in cryptocurrencies could be adopted in early 2023. According to him, now the main criticism of the project is related to the risk of

channel of uncontrolled legal withdrawal of capital from the country.