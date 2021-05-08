Over the past day, 8329 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Russia. Such data is provided on its website operational headquarters.

The number of people who recovered increased by 8255. The number of deaths due to complications caused by COVID-19 in the last 24 hours was 370.

Most of the infections occur in Moscow (2765 cases), St. Petersburg (726), Moscow region (630). The least infected are in the Altai Republic (2), the Tuva Republic (2) and the Jewish Autonomous Region (1).

In total, 4,871,843 infected were recorded in Russia as of May 8. Died – 112 992 people.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian Ministry of Health has updated the list of recommendations for the prevention and treatment of coronavirus infection. The new version now includes the KoviVac vaccines and the one-component Sputnik Light.