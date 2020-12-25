In Russia, over the past 24 hours, 29,018 new cases of coronavirus were detected in 85 regions of the country. This was reported by the operational headquarters for the fight against COVID-19 on Friday, December 25.

Over the past day, 27 397 people have fully recovered, 563 have died.

Most of the new cases were detected in Moscow, St. Petersburg and the Moscow region.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, 2,992,706 cases of this infection have been registered in the country. During the entire period, 2,398,254 patients recovered, more than 50 thousand people died.

On the eve, experts told Izvestia that only 27.5% of new cases of COVID-19 occur in Moscow, the rest – in the regions.

Experts explain this by the fact that many people have already been ill in the capital and collective immunity has formed.

Earlier in the day, the head of the Russian Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, called the victory over the coronavirus one of the priorities for 2021.

The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said that next year should become a symbol of victory over the coronavirus. According to him, the symbol “V” in the name of the vaccine “Sputnik V” means a victory over this infection.

