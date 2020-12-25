The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia per day increased by 29,018 people, the total number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 2,992,706, the operational headquarters said in its Telegram-channel.

Most cases were detected in Moscow (7315 cases), St. Petersburg (3751) and the Moscow region (1576). Least of all – in the Chukotka and Nenets Autonomous Okrugs (15 and 5 cases, respectively).

Also, over the past day, the number of deaths amounted to 563, since the beginning of the pandemic, 53 659 infected people have died.

The number of those who recovered per day increased by 27 397, the total number of those who recovered is 2 398 254 people.