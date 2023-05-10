In the Elizovsky district of Kamchatka, local residents felt an earthquake of magnitude 4.2

In the Elizovsky district of the Kamchatka Territory, local residents felt an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2. This is reported on site Regional Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

They clarified that the epicenter of the earthquake was 15 kilometers northeast of the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky urban district, its source lay at a depth of 22 kilometers.

Residents of the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky urban district felt tremors with a force of up to 3 points. No damage, no one was hurt. The threat of a tsunami after the earthquake was not announced.

Earlier, the earthquake occurred in the waters of Lake Baikal. The tremors were felt on the territory of the Kabansky, Pribaikalsky, Ivolginsky, Selenginsky, Tarbagataisky, and Zaigraevsky regions of Buryatia, as well as in Ulan-Ude.