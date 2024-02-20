The Ministry of Industry and Trade plans to tighten access to the preferential car leasing program by introducing a minimum level for car localization. The ministry spoke about this, reports “Kommersant” February 20th.

From 2024, the localization bar for preferential car loans is 1.6 thousand points; only Haval Jolion is included in the program of foreign cars. According to the newspaper’s interlocutors, the same minimum points will be set for access to preferential leasing.

Now the program applies to car models that are produced under a special investment contract (SPIC). The choice of models on preferential leasing is wider; for example, the list includes the entire Haval line, and in February the program included BAIC, Kaiyi, SWM assembled by the Kaliningrad Avtotor.

A number of leasing companies told the newspaper that they do not conduct transactions on these models due to an insufficient level of localization. It is assumed that we are talking about future requirements that have already been communicated to the lessors. Thus, state support will be concentrated on the products of GAZ, Sollers, KamAZ and Lada, the note notes.

Haval said that when restrictions are introduced, only Jolion will continue to participate in the program, and it will take time to overcome the specified localization bar for other models. According to General Director of VTB Leasing Anton Musatov, in 2023 the most popular cars under preferential leasing were Lada Granta, Haval Jolion, GAZelle Next, and in 2024, in three weeks (from January 24), customers most often purchased GAZelle Next, UAZ “Patriot” and Lada Granta.

On February 14, the Kommersant newspaper reported that over the past year, the Chinese company Haval, which produces cars at a plant in the Tula region, has increased the level of localization of the Jolion model, which became a bestseller among foreign cars on the Russian market last year. According to the conclusion of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation dated February 6, the Haval Jolion model scores 1.63 thousand points for localization according to Resolution 719, taking into account R&D) and almost 1.5 thousand without taking into account.