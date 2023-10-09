Kommersant: Russia may revise requirements for the localization of auto electronics

The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade has decided to review and tighten requirements for the localization of automotive electronics, writes “Kommersant”. According to journalists, from 2026, part of the localization points will begin to be taken from car manufacturers if they do not use domestic microelectronics.

We are talking, among other things, about points for the production of electronic engine control units (ECUs), which are produced not by the automakers themselves, but by third-party suppliers. The point system introduced by government decree in May 2019 determines access to government support and the amount of returned recycling collection. The aggregate score is determined based on the level “corresponding, in point terms, to the operations of stamping, welding, painting, localization of the internal combustion engine, gearbox, control systems and paints,” he wrote then Interfax.

According to the publication, according to the authorities’ new approach, production will require the use of Russian components, in particular microcircuits and printed circuit boards. If this is not done, points for operations already performed will decrease from 2026 – to 100 points instead of 200, and from 2028 – to 75 points.

The general director of NPP ITELMA, which specializes in the production of a wide range of automotive components, does not see the risk that automakers will not have access to Russian ECUs that meet the new criteria. Such suppliers already “make high-quality and reliable components, but their use requires special testing and validation,” says Alexey Vorobiev. The publication’s sources confirm that production of microelectronics suitable for the auto industry is underway in Russia. At the same time, “somewhere there are problems with quality”, and somewhere – due to competition from an industry with higher margins.

Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed The Cabinet of Ministers should consider the requirements for localizing the production of cars for taxis and car sharing. The head of state proposed to do this, taking into account the possible volumes of their production by the Russian automobile industry.