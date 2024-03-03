Murashko said that approaches to assessing reproductive health will change

Approaches to assessing the reproductive health of Russians will change. This was stated by Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, reports RIA News.

The head of the department said that in 2024, additional research will be included in the state guarantee program. Murashko noted the importance of preserving the reproductive health of women and men.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Health also proposed lowering the age for the first examination of girls by an obstetrician-gynecologist during preventive medical examinations and conducting them not from 14, but from 13 years. This initiative should lead to earlier “detection of adolescent reproductive health diseases.”