VARPE: selling prices for pink salmon in the Russian Federation began to decline against the backdrop of a good catch

In Russia, red fish fell in price, selling prices for pink salmon began to decline against the backdrop of a good catch, the All-Russian Association of Fishermen (VARPE) reported in Telegram-channel.

Currently, they are at a level below 230 rubles per kilogram. From June 12 to July 25, 258 thousand tons of this fish were caught, 4.5 times more than in the same period last year and 43 percent higher than in 2021.

The WARPE explained that pink salmon prices begin to react to changes in the catch in the middle of the fishing season, regardless of the specific production indicator, which is confirmed by the current dynamics. It is typical for a successful season, the price is declining 1.5 times faster than the year before.

Earlier, on July 25, the Russian government imposed a ban on the import of fish and seafood from unfriendly countries. The Ministry of Economic Development said that the absence of foreign products on the market will lead to an increase in domestic production, an expansion of the range and an increase in the number of jobs.