The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to use more stringent requirements for the composition of beer in the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Vedomosti writes about this.

From January 1, 2022, the EAEU technical regulations “On the safety of alcoholic beverages” will allow replacing 50 percent of malt in beer with grain. At the same time, in Russia it is allowed to bring this figure to a maximum of 20 percent. If more than 20 percent is used in production, then this is already a “beer drink”.

Thus, the Ministry of Finance wants to bring the EAEU regulations to the Russian requirements. A corresponding proposal was sent to the Ministry of Economic Development for evaluation.