State Duma deputy Vasily Vlasov proposed to halve the VAT rate on construction materials and equipment. This is reported by RT with reference to a copy of the letter to the head of the Ministry of Finance Anton Siluanov.

The parliamentarian pointed out that now every fifth Russian does not have his own home. As a result, it is necessary to develop measures that will help reduce the cost of purchasing or building it. The deputy proposed as such a measure to reduce the VAT rate on building materials and equipment from 20 to 10 percent.

In February, experts calculated the cost of redecorating an apartment in Moscow. As an example for the calculations, the specialists took a two-room secondary apartment with an area of ​​45 square meters. They came to the conclusion that the work at the facility will cost “approximately 600-800 thousand rubles”, taking into account the cost of construction materials and services of the brigade. However, the final amount may be less if the owners do not hire builders, but do the repairs themselves.