The Central Bank asked to ban the use of preferential state programs for mortgages from developers

The Bank of Russia appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers with a request to ban the use of preferential state programs for mortgages from developers, this was announced by the head of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina during a press conference, broadcasted on site regulator.

According to her, such schemes are associated with overestimation of real estate prices, so they should be closed and reduced.

The head of the Central Bank added that there may be cases when people remain indebted to the bank when selling such housing, so the scheme should be changed with the help of banking regulation.

“And we will insist and have already applied to the government that preferential mortgage programs in no way extended to such schemes,” Nabiullina stressed.

Earlier, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed to submit documents to the government to update preferential mortgage programs from the beginning of 2023.