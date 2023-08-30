Deputy Kiryanov proposed to legalize mining in Russia

In Russia, they proposed to legalize mining. This initiative was made by Artem Kiryanov, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Economic Policy, in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

The MP noted that any phenomenon that exists de facto must be described from the point of view of the law, state regulation and the procedure for this regulation.

“This fully applies to mining. Since today we do not have a legislative base, but there is a process, the budget of the Russian Federation is not accounted for at least several tens of billions a year. This is what you can get from the industry in the form of tax revenues,” Kiryanov said.

At the same time, according to the parliamentarian, today there is no reliable analytics about what is happening in the industry.

It is imperative to consolidate the very concept of mining, and the procedures that companies must go through, and the regulation that will whitewash the industry and give a stable and quite significant income to the Russian budget See also The State Duma called Ukraine's statement about attacks on Crimea fascist Artem KiryanovDeputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Economic Policy

“This issue has been discussed in the State Duma for a long time. I think that the majority of deputies are inclined to think that such decisions should be made, ”concluded Kiryanov.

Related materials:

Earlier, Ivan Chebeskov, director of the financial policy department of the Ministry of Finance, said that Russian miners mine cryptocurrencies for about four billion dollars a year. At the same time, the profit of miners is about 100 billion rubles.

The representative of the Ministry of Finance noted that under current conditions, budget revenues from taxation of the industry could amount to about 20 billion rubles.