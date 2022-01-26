Pavel Krupnik, a member of the Legislative Assembly of St. Petersburg, proposed introducing unified rules for the placement of graffiti, street art and other street art objects in Russian cities. The corresponding appeal was sent to the head of the Ministry of Culture Olga Lyubimova. This is reported RT.

In his letter, Krupnik pointed out the problem of unauthorized graffiti and street art on buildings, structures and other objects, while noting that among such images there are also real works of street art that citizens like and adorn cities. However, a systematic and universal approach to this issue has not yet been developed, he noted.

In his opinion, the Ministry of Culture is able to “assess, improve and disseminate the positive experience of regulating this sphere throughout the country.” Krupnik believes that it will allow to put things in order in the artistic design of the country’s settlements, as well as give an incentive to contemporary Russian artists to active public self-expression and create the preconditions for the emergence of new tourist destinations. “We want not only to establish sanctions for vandalism, but also to give street artists understandable and accessible rules for creativity,” he explained.

Earlier, the Ministry for the Development of the Far East and the Ministry of Construction of Russia created a single design code for the country’s Arctic cities – special requirements for appearance. The new design code took into account the specifics of the northern territories: low temperatures, abundance of snow, strong winds, blizzards and fogs. Also, the departments proposed to solve problems with motley advertising, inefficient lighting and poor-quality facade finishing materials. The lack of sunlight and the lack of bright colors will help to make up for the right color scheme – the warm shades of urban buildings compensate for the dullness of the landscape.