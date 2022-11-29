In Russia, it was proposed to exempt pensioners who own two houses from property tax, if one of them is a dacha. Such an initiative was sent to the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin by the federal company “Etazhi”. Izvestia got acquainted with a copy of the document.

Now the elderly, according to Art. 407 of the Tax Code of the Russian Federation, they do not pay taxes on real estate of various types, for example, apartments, houses, garages, said the head of the company, Ildar Khusainov.

The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers told Izvestia that the appeal had been received by the apparatus of the government of the Russian Federation and sent to the Ministry of Finance for processing. The ministry will consider the initiative, the department said. The idea of ​​a new benefit for pensioners was supported in the State Duma.

“We assess the initiative to exempt pensioners from property tax positively,” Yaroslav Nilov, deputy head of the LDPR faction in the State Duma, chairman of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs, told Izvestia.

To support the measure to mitigate the tax burden on pensioners is right, agrees the head of the working group of the Presidium of the General Council of United Russia on protecting the rights of equity holders, a member of the State Duma Committee on Construction and Housing and Communal Services, Alexander Yakubovsky.

“The key word in this issue, of course, belongs to the government, which ensures the budget balance. But the implementation of the proposal is unlikely to be a serious burden on the budget,” the parliamentarian believes.

At the same time, it is important to provide for measures that exclude fraud and abuse, Alexander Yakubovsky noted. In particular, for example, to prevent fictitious registration of elite real estate for pensioners, Yaroslav Nilov said.

