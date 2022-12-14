“Vedomosti”: the Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to combine the systems of mandatory health insurance and VHI

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to combine the systems of compulsory (CHI) and voluntary (VHI) insurance. It is reported Vedomosti with reference to the department’s presentation.

The representative of the ministry noted that this initiative is being considered and explained that it will be further discussed with all interested parties.

At the same time, a representative of the All-Russian Union of Insurers stressed that the RF Ministry of Finance is discussing the initiative with the market. According to him, the Russian authorities consider it logical not so much to unite as to supplement the mandatory system with a voluntary one. Now both principles of insurance work in parallel.

The source of the publication added that the agency also plans to entrust the administration of the overall system to insurers, but only those that use the most client-oriented approach and ensure control over the quality of medical services.

Earlier, Russians were reminded of the launch of digital CHI policies from December 1. From now on, medical organizations will provide, among other things, insurance information about which patient was admitted and in which clinic, the choice of a doctor, diagnosis, amount of assistance, and so on. The Russians will be able to find this data in their personal accounts on the “Gosuslugi”.