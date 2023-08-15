Ruselectronics presented a mini-radar to detect small drones in cities

The Roselectronics holding, which is part of the Rostec state corporation, presented a compact radar station (mini-radar) for detecting small drones in cities at the Army-2023 international military-technical forum taking place in the Moscow region. This is reported TASS.

The 25-kilogram product was created by the Rybinsk Instrument Making Plant (RZP).

“The tests carried out proved that the portable radar can be used in dense urban areas, for the protection of water areas, by patrol groups and is able to detect a miniature drone at a distance of up to 500 meters,” said Andrey Komogortsev, General Director of the enterprise.

According to him, measures are currently underway to introduce an automatic mode of operation of the station.

Earlier, the press service of Rostec reported that the state corporation would show a new version of the Rat mobile complex for combating drones, which received a 30-millimeter caliber gun capable of using projectiles with remote detonation.