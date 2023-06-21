Military expert Dandykin: APU counteroffensive will last two to three weeks

The interviewed experts predicted how long the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) will last. Experts about it spoke out in an interview with Izvestia.

Sources close to the situation say that the Ukrainian military is stepping up the pressure. According to military expert Vasily Dandykin, the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will last another two to three weeks. He expressed confidence that Russian forces would repulse these attacks. Dandykin stressed that Kyiv wasted its resources involved in the first wave.

“They will not succeed in repeating the Kharkov version of the offensive, since our troops have built a competent multi-echeloned defense. The offensive cannot continue for long. We burn equipment, we burn armored personnel carriers, we burn tanks. This moment must be endured, and then we will go forward, ”he explained.

Earlier, the head of the State Duma Defense Committee, Andrey Kartapolov, predicted the timing of the completion of the Ukrainian counteroffensive. In his opinion, this will happen in three weeks.