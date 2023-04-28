Deputy Prime Minister Belousov: Russia plans to produce 32,000 drones a year in the future

Russia plans to annually produce 18,000 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) by 2026, and 32,000 by 2030, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said. Writes about it RIA News.

According to him, by the end of 2026, the Russian industry will be able to start producing 18,000 drones a year. “This is without taking into account ultralight drones weighing less than one kilogram. With a level of coverage of domestic demand of about 52 percent,” he predicted.

At the same time, according to Belousov’s forecasts, by 2030, specialists will produce 32,000 drones a year with a demand coverage level of about 70 percent. Now the level of coverage of domestic demand by Russian-made drones is more than 30 percent.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the transfer of air traffic management in Russia from manual control to the digital sphere.