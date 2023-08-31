Economist Skryl: in the fall, gasoline at gas stations will cost no more than 63 rubles

Gasoline prices at Russian gas stations this fall will not exceed 62.98 rubles per liter, and diesel fuel will cost no more than 64.61 rubles. This forecast was voiced by Associate Professor of the Department of Economic Theory of the Russian University of Economics named after G.V. Plekhanova Tatyana Skryl in conversation with “Gazeta.Ru”.

In her opinion, the fuel market requires measures from the state to stabilize prices. The main cause for concern, the economist said, is the fact that the growth rate of fuel costs now exceeds accumulated inflation and makes it unprofitable to sell fuel at gas stations to the end consumer. “If the situation worsens, many non-network gas stations may close,” Skryl warned.

To contain prices, the state continues to pay damper payments to oilmen, thanks to these measures, companies can not increase the cost of fuel, the economist said. The exchange also changed the rules for trading in petroleum products, narrowing the corridor for the number of proposed bids using an auction before the start of trading. Therefore, the increase in gasoline prices both on the stock exchange and for the end buyer will not be significant, she added.

See also The UAE government is developing a new approach in designing government services based on customer insights Related materials:

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak said that there is no shortage of supply on the Russian fuel market, and there is a balance on the stock exchange. According to him, the authorities intend to prevent significant fluctuations in gasoline prices in the country.

On August 31, stock prices for gasoline in Russia set a new record. The cost of a ton of AI-92 fuel at the auction at the St. Petersburg International Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange (SPIMEX) grew by 0.59 percent, up to 63,946 rubles. Prices for AI-95 fuel rose by 0.82 percent to 74,304 rubles per ton.