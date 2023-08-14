HSE Professor Kogan: inflation will accelerate by 1% in August due to the ruble exchange rate

One of the serious consequences of a sharp depreciation of the ruble will be an acceleration of inflation – consumer prices will rise by one percent or more in August, Evgeny Kogan, a professor at the Higher School of Economics (HSE), is sure. About this he informs in your Telegram channel.

The expert explains that the weak Russian currency has a negative impact on international trade, in particular, on imports, which leads to a new round of inflation. Moreover, against this background, the population is likely to transfer more money into foreign currency, and the ruble will continue to fall.

At the same time, the main disadvantage of the depreciation of the ruble is the undermining of confidence in the country’s economy, its financial policy, in particular, the public’s confidence in the national currency, says Kogan. In addition, due to the weakening of the exchange rate, there are risks that the demand for medium- and long-term government and corporate bonds will collapse.

Also, the fall in the exchange rate entails a decrease in the investment attractiveness of Russia. This will also affect the number of migrants, which in the future may increase the labor shortage and increase the cost of business for employees, Kogan believes.

The economist admits that in order to stabilize the situation, the Central Bank will resort to raising the key rate, but the measure will not necessarily help the ruble to strengthen. At the same time, the long-term consequences of the increase (burden on business and reduced demand) for the economy cannot be avoided, Kogan is sure. He also believes that the authorities may oblige exporters to sell foreign exchange earnings, and individuals may be restricted from exporting foreign currency.

During trading on the Moscow Exchange on Monday, August 14, the dollar exchange rate exceeded 101 rubles. The euro reached a record for almost a year and a half 110.5 rubles, the yuan – 13.86 rubles.