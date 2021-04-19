State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin predicted new US claims against Russia. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

In his opinion, the blows will be aimed at industry and the fuel and energy sector in order to stop the economic development of Russia. He noted that the development of Russia as a strong sovereign state is unprofitable for the United States. “Moreover, the very idea that our country can take its rightful place in the world is unacceptable for the United States and its allies,” he said.

Volodin stressed that this is precisely what Washington’s hysteria has been linked to recently. He added that everything must be done to prevent outside interference.

On April 15, US President Joe Biden introduced a new package of sanctions against Russia. They affected more than 30 individuals and legal entities. The grounds in Washington called the allegedly hostile actions of Russia in cyberspace, such as the hacker attack attributed to it through the software of the SolarWinds company, interference in elections and the affairs of foreign states.