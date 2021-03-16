Experts predicted another rise in prices for air tickets of Russian airlines due to aviation fuel, the cost of which increased by several percent in March 2021. This was noticed in Izvestia.

Experts came to this conclusion after studying the price list of two fueling companies – Lukoil-Aero and Basic Aviation Fuel Operator (a subsidiary of Rosneft). It turned out that in the period from March 5 to March 16, aviation fuel rose in price at 20 airports in Russia by six to nine percent, including in Tyumen, Yekaterinburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Anapa, Sochi and Krasnodar.

This information was confirmed by representatives of several airlines, for example, Smartavia and Ural Airlines. According to the latter, prices at most airports have increased by an average of six to seven percent.

Related materials

According to a source in another domestic airline, the increase in the cost of kerosene is not the first time in 2021, but the March jump was the most noticeable. At the same time, the Red Wings noted that this could lead to an increase in the price of the air tickets themselves.

The specialists clarified that fuel can become more expensive when the world oil price rises and the volume of traffic increases. In this regard, representatives of the carriers also predicted an increase in the cost of jet fuel ahead of the summer season.

Since March 10, Aeroflot has increased the fuel surcharge for domestic flights by 10 percent. From now on, the cost of the collection in the price of one Economy class ticket will be 1,650 rubles against the previous 1,500. The price of the collection for “comfort” will increase by 225 rubles, and for business class fares by 300 rubles.

At the same time, on March 4, it was already reported about a sharp increase in prices for air tickets in the context of a limited number of flights abroad. According to experts, the limited supply on international flights is causing a rise in prices on domestic routes. By raising prices, air carriers are trying to cover losses.