In the near future, the key rate of the Central Bank (Central Bank) may increase, the corresponding decision will be made at a meeting of the Board of Directors on June 11, said the head of the State Duma Committee on the Financial Market, Chairman of the Board of the Association of Banks of Russia Anatoly Aksakov, Izvestia reports.

He noted that inflation remains substantially above the benchmark, 5.5 percent in 2021 with a target of 4 percent, and inflation expectations, stimulating price increases, will reach 12 percent. Therefore, the Central Bank must react to the current situation.

Aksakov added that the expected increase in the key rate will be 0.25 percentage points to 5.25 percent. “Quite a predictable decision by the Central Bank. On the one hand, this is not a very large increase, on the other hand, the regulator signals not only bankers, but also citizens who take out loans that interest rates will rise, ”the head of the Duma committee stressed. He advised borrowers to assess risks in accordance with monetary policy.

Earlier, the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) came up with an initiative to legislate the terms of issuance by banks of documents necessary for full and early repayment of mortgage obligations. The specific deadlines for issuing documents, which are planned to be specified in the law, have not yet been determined. The optimal period for the issuance of mortgage documents by the bank is no more than ten working days.