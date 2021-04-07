The negative situation on the market can lead to the rise in the price of smartphones. This is reported by the publication Hi-Tech Mail.ru.

The technical director of the fintech company RBK.money, Andrei Kuranda, in a conversation with the publication, noted that there are more prerequisites for a rise in phone prices in 2021 than usual. The main reason for the possible rise in prices for products Kuranda called the shortage of semiconductors, due to which companies do not have time to meet consumer demand. At the same time, chip makers do not intend to invest in the production of processors right now: “It is not entirely clear whether such demand will continue in the future, or this is only a temporary phenomenon due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Related materials Phantom pain Samsung clamshell, powerful Xiaomi and another iPhone killer are the main smartphones of the beginning of 2020

The expert also predicted the future increase in the cost of smartphones due to inflation, changes in the exchange rate, and a sharp rise in demand for gadgets. Kuranda named trade wars between the USA and China as another factor influencing the market. According to general estimates, the deficit in the smartphone market may remain at least until the end of 2021.

Technoblogger Sergei Vilyanov turned out to be more optimistic in his forecast regarding the future market. According to Villanov, it makes no sense to talk about a significant increase in prices, since manufacturers have already included possible costs in the cost of the product. “When a company sells a device for 45 thousand rubles, which cost 80 six months ago, it does not do it at a loss,” the expert notes.

Villanov concluded that the prices recommended for smartphones in Russia will remain the same or slightly increase. However, the number and size of discounts offered by retailers may decrease.

The publication’s specialists also assessed how the law on the pre-installation of Russian software for gadgets, which came into force on April 1, could affect prices. In their opinion, the influence of the law is minimal, since for its implementation the manufacturer only has to slightly modify the device’s firmware.

Earlier, Chinese analysts predicted an imminent rise in prices in the smartphone market. Experts noted the shortage in the semiconductor market and the cunning of phone manufacturers. “For a wider audience, they continue to broadcast the idea that companies are living in an acute shortage, and this stimulates the rise in prices for an increasing number of devices,” said the experts.